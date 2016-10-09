We expect NPP to steal ideas from our manifesto - APC jabs

Hassan Ayariga’s All People’s Congress (APC) says it expects stolen ideas in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto, which is being launched at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Sunday.

APC General Secretary, Razak Kojo Opoku, said in a statement that his party will be “on the lookout for any acts of plagiarism of our manifesto by the NPP, that is if they are able to put together a manifesto at all.”

The NPP manifesto is expected to be in two folds: A closed door stakeholder briefing of the manifesto to Civil Society and Identifiable Groups, Embassies and Diplomatic Missions and Political Parties at the Unique Events Palace, and a mammoth rally attended by thousands of party faithful at the Trade Fair Centre.

However, ahead of the launch, APC said “the NPP has in recent past put up many juvenile explanations to cover up for their inexplicable failure to write a manifesto.

“They have accused everybody under the sun of stealing their manifesto at a time when they have not put out any document for public scrutiny.”

The NPP has also once accused the APC of plagiarizing its manifesto ideas.

A former Chairman of the Legal and Constitutional Committee of the NPP, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo, had claimed the APC plagiarised aspects of its manifesto although the biggest opposition party is yet to release the policy document.

