Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn has been in power since 2012. By Jewel Samad (AFP/File)

Addis Ababa (AFP) - Ethiopia declared a state of emergency on Sunday following months of violent anti-government protests, according to an official statement.

"The state of emergency was declared following a thorough discussion by the Council of Ministers on the loss of lives and property damages occurring in the country," Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said.