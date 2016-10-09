Mary Adu Boahen, wife of Prof Adu Boahen has died

The wife of 1992 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Professor Albert Adu Boahen has died Sunday.

Chairman of NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee, Professor Mike Ocquaye confirmed the death of Mary Adu Boahen to Myjoyonline.com.

“She died peacefully on her bed,” he said, adding the 90-year-old wife of the celebrated Ghanaian historian did not battle with any sickness at the time of death.

Mrs Adu Boahene's death comes 10 years after the demise of her husband whose event occurred on May 24, 2006 the same day he turned 74 years old.

Her body has since been deposited at the morgue.

Some NPP faithful are worried her death would affect the party's 2016 manifesto launch scheduled few hours away at the Ghana International Trade Center in Accra.

But a party functionary told Myjoyonline.com that the programme would go on as planned. "We will rather observe some minutes of silence in her honour," she said.

The manifesto launch comes on at 2 p.m and would be chaired by former President John Agyekum Kufuor who took over the barton of NPP flagbearership from Prof Adu Boahen in 1996.

He lost the election to founder of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings but was elected in 2000 when he contested late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com