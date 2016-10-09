Ahead of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) manifesto launch later on Sunday, the All People's Congress (APC) has said it will be looking out for plagiarised parts in the NPP's manifesto.

This is after a former Chairman of the Legal and Constitutional Committee of the NPP, Mr. Ayikoi Otoo, had accused the APC of plagiarizing aspects of the unreleased NPP manifesto.

After the allegations, the APC came out to rubbish the comments as juvenile and irresponsible saying that the manifesto was the product of months of hard work by Hassan Ayariga and his team of experts within the party.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the APC, Razak Kojo Opoku, also indicated that the party “will be on the lookout for any acts of plagiarism of our manifesto by the NPP, that is if they are able to put together a manifesto at all.”

Additionally, the APC noted in its statement that, “the NPP has in recent past put up many juvenile explanations to cover up for their inexplicable failure to write a manifesto. They have accused everybody under the sun of stealing their manifesto at a time when they have not put out any document for public scrutiny.”

NPP to launch manifesto

The NPP will launch its 2016 manifesto at the Trade Fair Centre later in Sunday, the event will be held at the forecourt of the Centre from 2pm and is expected to be led by former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The launch is expected to be followed by a major political rally, which, according to the party, will be opened to all members of the general public.

Persons expected to attend the rally include the Flagbearer of the party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his running mate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia among others.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana