The seeming political enmity between the Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) Haruna Iddrisu and his colleague Nantong MP, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala has been invalidated.

The duo renewed their spirit of harmony at the campaign launch of the Nantong MP where Haruna Iddrisu was a principal speaker.

Haruna Iddrisu in the spirit of party unity abandoned a rally same day at the Kukuo Market in his constituency and attended Murtala's.

As the Minister for Employment and Labor relations, Haruna Iddrisu said Ibrahim Murtala deserved to be retained in Parliament.

He touted the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry as a treasure to the majority caucus.

Haruna Iddrisu maintained that the Nantong Legislator is better placed above other competing candidates in the 2016 Parliamentary race.

He thereby cautioned the Nantong constituents against rejecting Ibrahim Murtala's second term bid.

A Deputy Minister for Communications, Felix Ofosu Kwakye emphasized the essence of retaining Ibrahim Murtala in Parliament.

According to him, the Nantong MP is a strong pillar in the Mahama-Amissah Arthur led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He said Ibrahim Murtala's credentials then as a students' leader and now an astute politician has made him a shining star.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye admonished the electorate to massively vote for President John Dramani Mahama and the party's Parliamentary candidates to continue with the transforming lives agenda.

The Deputy Communications Minister in his usual fashion accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s Presidential nominee, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo of leading a divided party.

He claimed the main opposition leader does not deserve to govern the nation because he lacks the can do spirit.

He further asserted that Nana Akufo Addo has abandoned the NPP and sipping Kalyppo whiles President Mahama is canvassing for “One touch victory” at the December polls.

The Nantong Legislator, Ibrahim Murtala thanked his constituents for their unflinching support.

He promised to connect 15 more communities to the rural electrification grid when reelected.

The Deputy Trade and Industry Minister renewed his commitment to improve his constituents' livelihood.

Ibrahim Murtala inspired them to renew his mandate to build on the solid foundation laid.

Other speakers at the mammoth campaign launch included the Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah and Ghana's Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Saeed Sinare.

