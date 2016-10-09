Energy Commission to upgrade competence of electricians

The Energy Commission has taken steps to upgrade the competence of electrical wiring contractors to help reduce the high incidents of domestic fires, resulting from poor wiring.

Mr. Solomon Sarpong, Principal Programmes Officer of the Commission, said series of training programmes had been lined up to aid them to do things professionally.

He was speaking at a day's workshop organized for selected electrical wiring professionals in Kumasi.

The programme was put together by the Commission and Nexans Kabelmetal Ghana, a local cable manufacturing company.

This comes against the unacceptably high proportion of domestic fire outbreaks attributable to the installation of faulty cables and appliances.

Mr. Sarpong said the situation needed to change to ensure the safety of people and property.

The Commercial Head of Nexans, Mr. Bani urged electrical contractors to avail themselves of refresher courses, to sharpen their skills and bring efficiency to their work.

He indicated that electrical wiring was a critical component in the built industry and said any shoddy work could endanger the lives of the people.

They should uphold high standards of professionalism – demonstrate better understanding of the job specification, mode of work and the necessary materials for the execution of any contract.

–