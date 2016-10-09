Galamsey Jailed 17 Years For Robbery

Clement Azumah, a 24-year-old a small scale miner, who connived with two others to rob a couple of their gold and money, has been sentenced to 17 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

The convict pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

The Prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Oscar Amponsah, told the court, that the complainants and the convict together with his accomplices, who are currently on the run, reside in the same area at Aboi Nkwanta, near Asankrangwa.

Inspector Amponsah said on September 20, whilst the complainants were asleep, Azumah and his accomplice attacked them in their house around 0100 hrs with a locally made pistol, cutlass and an iron bar and stole an amount of GH¢2,500.00 and gold worth GH¢ 4,500.00.

The Prosecution said Azumah and his accomplices, who were not satisfied proceeded to the next house occupied by Abubakari Sadick and also stole GH¢4.00 from him.

He said after the act Azumah and his accomplices fired warning shots and fled into a nearby bush.

Inspector Amponsah said that same day Sadick and a witness, who was also robbed by the convict and accomplices, were attending to natures call in a bush, when they saw Azumah and his accomplices coming out from the bush neatly dressed.

He said the robbers quickly took to their heels when they saw the witnesses, but they managed to arrest Azumah and handed him over to the police.

He said when Azumah was interrogated by the police he confessed and admitted the offence.

Inspector Amponsah said a bench warrant has been issued for the arrest of the accomplices whose names were given as Daniel and Alex.

The case has been adjourned to October 26.

GNA