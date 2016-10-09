Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
NDC News | 9 October 2016 11:36 CET

NPP will clear gloom, abysmal performance of NDC - Atta Akyea

By MyJoyOnline

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the right policies to unroll the economic challenges Ghanaians are facing.

Samuel Atta Akyea says if given the mandate in the forthcoming election, the NPP would create the conducive environment for businesses to flourish and for the many unemployed Ghanaians to be gainfully employed.

“There must be an alternative to the gloom and the abysmal performance of the NDC and how we are experiencing a lot of poverty. At the heart of what we [NPP] are talking about is that there should be a job for you as a young man,” he said.

The legislator who also doubles as the Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) made these comment on the Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis programme Newsfile on Saturday.

After repeatedly rescheduling its manifesto launch on the grounds that its content would be plagiarized by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP will officially outdoor its 2016 manifesto on Sunday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers

