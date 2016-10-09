The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has accused Government of victimizing the Paramount Chief of the Asogli Traditional area, Togbe Afede XIV, over his recent condemnation of government's attitude towards voters in the area.

Togbe Afede XIV recently lambasted the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for taking the Volta Region for granted despite the political support it enjoys from the region.

He said the NDC and its officials in public offices disrespect the chiefs and people of the area but call on them during elections.

Following his condemnation, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr John Peter Amewu said the Chief has since been suffering victimization from the ruling government.

Accusing the NDC of suffocating businesses and frustrating business people who do not belong to their camp, Peter Amewu at a press cnferecne in Ho today [Saturday] said business initiatives of the Paramount chief are being crippled.

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, it will shock you to note that Togbe Afede who is one of the finest and hardworking Ghanaian entrepreneurs has become a target of Mahama led NDC administration as a result of his constant crusade for good governance and incorruptible leadership,” he claimed.

Making references, the Regional Chairman said, “it is no more a hidden secret that Togbe's Coastal/Beach Development Project which has been given a blessing by the Ga Chiefs and gone to cabinet several times for discussions had been shot down by president Mahama and his cronies.”

He added, “a wonderful idea by Togbe Afede to introduce 1000 megawatt of coal as proportion of our energy mix has been hijacked by the NDC government. it is unbelievable to note that for over five months now the Asogli power plant has been idle due to lack of security of supply of gas from Nigeria and government failure and inability to make payment due Asogli.”

He however wondered why government continued to support foreign initiatives at higher cost instead of promoting indigenous businesses.

“How can this government continue to stifle the private sector initiatives and still have moral grounds of creating jobs? Government finds it more expedient to advance payment to KAR Power Project, a foreign initiative at a rather higher rate.”

Peter Amewu implored the people of the Volta region and business people to support the NPP to win the general elections to enhance socio economic growth of the country.

“Ladies and gentlemen, to those Voltarians who are not NPP sympathizers if you have passion for positive economic, social and political change, come join the NPP. Together we can achieve a strong Volta and Independent Ghana.”

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana