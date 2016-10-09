NPP launches 2016 manifesto today

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday launch its 2016 manifesto at the Trade Fair Center in Accra.

The ceremony will be in two folds namely a closed door stakeholder briefing session of the manifesto to Civil Society and Identifiable Groups, Embassies and Diplomatic Missions and Political Parties at the Unique Events Palace and a mammoth rally attended by thousands of party faithful.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is expected to chair the function which would be attended by founding fathers of the party and former Ministers.

The NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo supported by his running mate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will throw light on his Agenda for Jobs policy to Ghanaians.

After the manifesto launch, the NPP will join the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and the All People’s Congress (APC) who have launched their manifestoes with 58 days to the December elections.

Commenting on the manifesto ahead of the launch, NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahene told Joy News the content of the document is a masterpiece, unparalleled in the history of the country.

He said although Ghana has been endowed with rich resources it lacks the right and competent leader to walk Ghanaians into the land of prosperity. He believes President John Mahama has been unable to deliver this in spite of very good mark the President had described his performance.

"We need leaders who are not corrupt; the ones will not engage GYEEDA, SADA SUBAH," he had said.

He said the teeming Ghanaian youth who are getting unemployed by the day would all find something worthwhile to do if the NPP is given the mandate in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary polls.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com