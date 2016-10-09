The Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) has urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their actions in the lead up to the December polls.

National President of CIMG, Kojo Mattah says activities and speeches that are not measured might result in “conflicts, destruction, poverty and death,” consequences he said will not be good for the country.

Speaking at the CIMG’s 27th National Marketing Performance Awards organised at the State Banquet Hall in Accra on Saturday, Mr Mattah says it is possible for Ghanaians to allow good reasoning and maturity to guide their actions during this period of intense political activities.

“We have so much of it [war, conflicts] around us in Africa. We should learn from those experiences and decide on the path that leads to tolerance, peace, progress, etc. in which we can all live and practice our professions,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers