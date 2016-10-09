Joy FM's Drive Time wins 2015 CIMG Radio Programme of the Year

Ghana’s most listened to drive show, Drive Time on Joy FM was on Saturday adjudged the Radio Programme of the Year for 2015 at the 27th National Marketing Performance Awards.

The event which is one of the essential activities on the calendar of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) was held at the State Banquet Hall in Accra under the theme "Democracy and National Cohesion; Marketing a new political paradigm."

The Radio Programme of the Year category was newly introduced by the Council of CIMG to recognise contributions of radio programmes to the development of the country and Joy FM snatched the maiden edition.

Host of Drive Time on Joy FM, Kwame Sakyiamah popularly known as Lexis Bill led his producers Edem Knight-Tay and Philip Nai to receive the award.

The Radio Programme of the year 2015 award joins a basket full of other prestigious awards won by the programme.

Drive Time on Joy FM airs every Monday to Friday between the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The programme soothes workers serving as a their guide as they make their way home.

Two key distinguishing features of the programme are the Drive Talk segment which enables listeners to add their voice to delicate social issues in the country and Personality Profile.

Drive Talk segment forms part of the everyday programme while Personality Profile comes on every Thursdays at 7 p.m to 8 p.m which is predominatly a pass into the lives of achievers, and persons of influence both Ghanaians and foreigners.

The one hour long interview is aimed at encouraging Ghanaians not to lose hope for whatever they are aspiring for in life.

As he often tells his audience, Lexis Bill does not end the show without serenading you with good and timely musics from great artistes both local and foreign.

Your day is guarantee the happiness and peace it deserves when you tune in to Joy 99.7 FM to listen to your CIMG Radio Programme of the Year for 2015.

Other winners include, Japan Motors Ghana Limited which won the Motor Firm of the year 2015, Ecobank Ghana which was adjudged the Bank of the Year for 2015 (a position they occupied last year) and Vanguard Insurance going home with the Insurance Company of the Year for 2015 among others.

The night was evenly spent with good music from GBC band and buffet from Golden Tulip.

