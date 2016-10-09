The Spokesperson of suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong says claims that his boss has been invited to the party's Sunday manifesto launch are false.

Mujeed Rahman in an interview with Myjoyonline's Austin Brakopowers Saturday says “there has not been any communication between him [Mr Agyepong] and the party whether oral or written.”

“No officer from the party has spoken to him [so] we want the accurate information to be carried out there,” he said.

Some media houses have reported that the leadership of NPP has sent an invitation letter to the embattled General Secretary to attend the party's 2016 manifesto launch which would be held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on Sunday.

They also said a decision has been taken to extend an olive branch to Mr Agyepong, suspended National Chairman, Paul Afoko and the second National Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe to join the party's 2016 campaign.

The three are on an indefinite suspension after the party found them guilty of some indiscipline acts in 2015.

Messrs Agyepong and crabbe were accused of publicly rebelling against the party’s decision to indefinitely suspend the Mr Afoko.

Mr Afoko and Mr Crabbe took the party to court challenging the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Committee to suspend them. An Accra High court in separate hearings, dismissed both cases, but Mr Afoko has gone back appealing the ruling.

Some political pundits have described the reports as good news, saying it is critical considering the nation has 58 days to the presidential and parliamentary election.

Despite the good remarks that claims have generated, Mr Rahman says his boss has not been served with any letter. “We are very sorry and sad to see such story going on.”

He says Mr Agyepong has been out of the country since September 15 and considering his love for the party, he would have attended the programme had he been invited.

“I don't want it to be assumed that he has been invited and he turned it down,” he said, urging NPP faithful to disregard the information.

-myjoyonline