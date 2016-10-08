Bukom Banku Discharged

A District Court hearing the case of Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a boxer, over charges of assault and causing unlawful damage has struck out the charges following an amicable settlement of the matter.

“Charges were misdemeanour and I therefore endorsed the settlement brokered by the accused person and the complainant. Charges are here by struck out,” the court presided over by Mr Stephen Owusu said.

When the matter was called today the court drew the attention of the accused person's lawyer, Jerry Avernogbor that there was a letter from complainant, Ms Martha Nelson praying for a discontinuation of the matter following settlement.

Ms Nelson reminded the court about a letter she had written, saying the accused person had pleaded with her and she had accepted it.

Mr Avernogbor told the court that the settlement was done by families of the accused person and the complainant.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

Following the resistance of Madam Martha Nelson, the complainant, the boxer allegedly slapped her twice and punched her in the rib.

The matter was adjourned following the absence of the trial judge.

Bukom Banku allegedly smashed the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GH₵ 40, saying it was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant later reported the matter to the Police at James Town where Bukom Banku was arrested.

-GNA