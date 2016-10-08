SPEFA project improves revenue performance in Berekum

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Berekum (B/A), Oct. 8, GNA - The revenue performance of the Berekum Municipality in Brong-Ahafo Region has witnessed significant increases in the past two years, Mr Wisdom Kporngor, the Municipal Budget Analyst, has said.

This is as a result of the implementation of the Social Public Expenditure and Financial Accountability (SPEFA) project in the municipality.

Mr Kporngor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on the sidelines of a town hall meeting on the project in Berekum that hitherto the project revenue generation in the municipality was extremely poor.

The meeting, organized by the MIHOSO international, a development oriented non-governmental organisation with support from the Netherland Development Organisation (SNV), a Dutch-based organization, was attended by market women, traders, artisanal workers and entrepreneurs.

Mr Kporngor said the assembly was able to generate GH¢600,443.00 of the revenue target of GH¢653,954.00 for 2014, adding that in 2015 it raked in GH¢749,801.38 of the revenue target of GH¢890,040.00.

He said though the assembly has not been able to realize the revenue target, the revenue performance had improved saying as at August 2016 the assembly had generated GHC466,851.63 of the year's revenue target of GH¢933,740.00.

The revenue comprises of rates, fees, fines, licenses and rents.

Mr Kporngor said citizens' participation in decision making is also encouraging noting that the participation of traders and entrepreneurs in especially the assembly's fee fixing meetings are highly appreciable.

He said the assembly is conducting a Citizens Satisfaction Survey in the municipality to assess the work and impact of the assembly on the local people.

The survey covers all the 13 decentralised departments under the assembly and is being conducted in 50 major communities.

Mr Thomas Benarkuu, the Project Coordinator of MIHOSO International, said there is the need to ensure that citizens played active roles in all decision making processes in the assembly.

He said if tax payers and residents are actively engaged in the decision making process it would not be difficult for the assembly to identify the immediate needs of the people and address them.

Mr Isaac Appiagyei-Boachie, an official of SNV, said the project, which would end by 2017, had also empowered the assembly.

He said revenue performances at many of the project implementing assemblies in the country had been enhanced and commended stakeholders and the project partners for their efforts.

Mr Appiagyei-Boachie lauded the contributions of MIHOSO international towards the sustainability of the project, and asked the various assemblies to include the project in their medium tern budget.

GNA