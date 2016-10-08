Socialist International predicts landslide victory for NDC

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - The Socialist International says it is confident the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would win hands down the December 7 polls, following the expanded infrastructure development and provision of social services by the government.

The worldwide progressive political organization of social democratic, socialist and labour parties said the ruling NDC government's commitment to delivering quality education and health services has resulted in massive poverty reduction and mitigated sufferings of the masses.

'I see roads, I see infrastructure, I see the people engaged in work, there have been tremendous opportunities, equal opportunities, and there are more schools and people are studying than in the past,' Luis Ayala, Secretary General of Socialist International said on Friday.

He was speaking during the socialist international Africa committee two-day meeting which was on the theme: 'advancing our social democratic vision in Africa; securing jobs, guaranteeing accessible quality education.

'I have seen it with my own eyes, out of politics we have to be honest and all the political parties cannot deny,' he said, 'I look forward for a very a big victory for the NDC in the December elections.'

Ayala also congratulated former Portugal Prime Minister and ex-President of the Socialist International Antonio Guterres who was unanimously endorsed by the United Nations Security Council to succeed Ban Ki-moon as the next secretary-general of the world body.

Guterres began his political career in 1974, when he joined Portugal's Socialist Party just before the April 25 Carnation Revolution.

George Papandreou, former Prime Minister of Greece and President of the Socialist International also lauded the NDC for placing education and health at the centre of its campaign in a bid to retain power and continue its good works.

The party was also praised for coming out with robust policies to strengthen democracy and transformational leadership of President John Dramani Mahama in rolling out several initiatives to improve quality education and health.

The organisation said the social democrats like the NDC has positive records in investing in vulnerable people and should therefore not relent in its efforts to providing social services to the people.

The Socialist International was formed on June 1951 - about 65 years ago - and currently has about 160 members.

Officials say 24 of the parties are in Africa out which 16 of the political parties are in government.

