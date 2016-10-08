Form associations, farmers urged

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/A), Oct. 8, GNA - Dr Daniel Asiedu, the Managing Director of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), has called on farmers and agri-business entrepreneurs to form groups to enable them to access credit facilities at the bank.

He said although the agric sector has a significant proportion in the activities and operations of the bank, until individual farmers formed associations, it would be difficult for the bank to give them credit support.

Dr Asiedu said this when he paid a courtesy call on Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area at Dormaa-Ahenkro.

Accompanied by other management members of the bank, Dr Asiedu was at the Omanhene's palace to introduce himself as the new Managing Director of the Bank.

They included Mr Maxwell Amoake-hene, head of legal department, Mr Chris Noye, head of parastatals and Mrs Eva Ritch-Addo, head of corporate services of the bank.

Poultry, cocoa, coffee and maize farmers also attended the meeting.

Dr Asiedu said the bank recorded more than GH¢10,000.00 losses in 2015, because many individuals' farmers and entrepreneurs who access credit support could not pay back at the stipulated period.

He said it was the desire of the bank to give credit facility to support small scale farmers to expand their socio-economic activities, but loan recovery from especially individual farmers has been a great challenge.

Dr Asiedu said the bank recognised the private sector as the mechanism or engine of growth but because many entrepreneurs are not trustworthy that is why it always demanded collateral from borrowers.

He expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Dormaa-Ahenkro and its environs for their contributions to the growth and development of the bank saying the performance of the Dormaa branch of the bank remained outstanding.

Dr Asiedu said the bank is rolling out several interventions and assured customers and farmers of excellent banking services in the ensuing years.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II expressed concern about high interest rates and appealed to the bank to do something about it.

He said many deserving farmers and farmer associations in the area have the desire to access loans to expand their economic activities, but the high interest rates often deters them.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu said collateral is also another challenge, indicating that some youth in the area had developed the interest to engage in coffee plantation but because they did not have any thing as collateral it had been difficult for them to access credit support to start such initiatives. GNA