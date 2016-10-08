Volta Heroes awards slated for October 28 in Accra

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - The third edition of the Volta Heroes Awards is slated for the 28th of this month, at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

The award was instituted by the Volta Heroes Foundation to recognise and honour people who have dedicated their lives and contributed immensely towards the development of the region.

The award is being held for the first time in Accra and it is to honour the past Chairman of the Volta Heroes Foundation and a celebrated engineer, Torgbui Kporku III, the late Fiaga of Alakple Traditional Area.

Torgbi Kporku III who chaired the Council of the Foundation from its inception, will be honoured posthumously.

The current Chair of the Foundation and Paramount Chief of the Likpe Traditional area, Nana Soglo Alloh IV, said though this year's awards would honour his predecessor, it still will go a long way to encourage people to be selfless, knowing that they will be recognised for their dedication to humanity.

Nana Alloh IV, who is also the Vice President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, challenged the youth to develop the spirit of volunteerism and be involved in the activities of their communities.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, the Chairman of the Organising Committee of the awards, said the deceased traditional leader and diplomat dedicated his life to the growth and development of the region.

He said despite his immense contribution and stature in the region and the entire country, he could not be honoured when he was alive because he was the Chair of the Foundation and he considered it inappropriate.

'I have no doubt Torgbui was going to be nominated and honoured a hero the moment he handed over as Chair of the Foundation, but sadly he passed on to glory before that could happen,' Mr Dogbegah said.

He said in honour of Torgbui Kporku III, nominations have not been opened for this year's awards as in previous cases, because it will be a single award event.

Mr Dogbegah, who is also the Executive Chairman of Berock Ventures, said the awards will return to its normal format from next year where the public will be invited to nominate people to be honoured as Volta Hereos.

Previous winners of the awards have come from different parts of the country including an Indian medical doctor.

