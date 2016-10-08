NTV launched to serve northern Ghana

Tamale, Oct. 8, GNA - Northern Television (NTV), a television station transmitting from Tamale, has been launched to amongst others produce local content for the benefit of the people of Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

NTV seeks to tell the stories of the three regions as well as focus on the potentials of the area to attract the needed interventions for enhanced development.

Mr Siita Sofo Hissan, Chief Executive Officer of NTV, said NTV's mission was to build a world class television station to contribute to the development and promotion of peace and unity in the country.

Mr Sofo Hissan said NTV, which had been transmitting for about 10 months now, would work to create wealth and help unearth and nurture talents in the northern parts of the country.

He urged the business community amongst other stakeholders to partner with NTV to collectively contribute to the development of the three regions.

Mr Alhassan Mohammed Sorugudoo, District Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, said the government appreciated the roles of the media in the socio-economic development of the country and would continue to support the media to grow.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of National Commission for Civic Education, advised management of NTV to come out with programmes that addressed issues of importance to the people.

GNA