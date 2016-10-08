Court strikes out case against building contractor

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has struck out a case involving one Andrew Asante, building contractor, for fraudulent breach of trust and stealing.

The case was struck out for want of prosecution.

Andrew, who pleaded not guilty to the charge was remanded in police custody.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police A.A Yirenkyi told the court that complainants in the case were bank officials.

He said sometime in 2013 and 2014, the complainants came into contact with accused person, who promised to construct various types of building projects for them.

He said the first complainant bought 50 bags of cement at the cost of GH¢1,425.00 to be sent to his site but accused person failed and diverted all to an unknown place.

The Prosecution said the first complainant again bought electrical cables at the cost of GH¢11, 200.00 and entrusted it into care of the accused person but all cables were nowhere to be found.

'The first complainant further gave an amount of GH¢1,500.00 to the accused person to purchase materials for the installation of 'Earth Arrester', which Andrew squandered the money,' he added.

ASP Yirenkyi said the second complainant gave cash sum of GH¢20,900.00 to the accused person to construct foundation to oversight level project but Andrew also failed to do the job.

He said the third complainant also gave cash the sum of GH¢30,000.00 to the accused person to also construct a foundation oversight level project but failed to do the job.

All efforts made by the complainants to get the accused person to do the job proved futile until on January 1, 2015, a complaint was lodged at the New Weija police station and he was arrested and detained.

In his caution statement, he admitted the offence.

