Firm Health Foundation screens over 600 people at Yareyeya

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Yareyeya (W/R), Oct. 8, GNA - More than 600 residents of Yareyeya, a farming community in the Prestea Huni/Valley district, have received free medical screening and treatment for various diseases.

The exercise was organized and funded by 'Firm Health Foundation', a Non-Governmental Organization that promotes the well-being of individuals living in deprived communities.

The residents, who had their blood pressure, sugar and blood levels checked, were also taken through the urinalysis process to screen their kidney.

Dr Joseph Darko, the Foundation Director in charge of medical services, said since its inception in 2012, activities of the foundation had benefited several communities across the Western Region.

He said considering the increasing number of kidney cases recorded in the country, the Foundation decided to the create awareness about the disease to ensure early detection and prevention.

'Those who would prove positive for kidney infection after the screening would be advised to seek further medical treatment', he said.

Dr Darko said even though it is difficult to detect kidney infection at the initial stages, common symptoms such as nausea, passage of scanty urine, swollen face and legs were clear indications that someone had kidney infection.

He said diabetic and hypertensive patients as well as those who did not exercise regularly, cigarette smokers and excessive alcohol consumers were prone to kidney failure.

Dr Darko appealed to Ghanaians to protect their kidney by living a healthy lives and assured all that the foundation would continue to give back to the communities where it operated.

Mr Sylvester Akpah, the Director of Operations, expressed gratitude to Health Spring Pharmacy located in Tarkwa for supporting the screening exercise with drugs worth GH¢4,500.00.

GNA