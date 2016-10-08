Accra Brewery builds irrigation system for farmers

Gbi Avega (VR), Oct. 8, GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has handed over a 91,000 completed solar powered irrigation plant to farmers of Gbi Avega in the Hohoe Municipality.

The project, under the 'Eagle Farmer Project', is aimed at supporting rural farmers with a mechanized borehole to help them carry their activities in lean seasons.

Jerry Gokah, Senior Brands Manager, ABL, said the Region was chosen as a 'launchpad' for the project because it supplied the raw material for the brewing of their products.

He said food security could be improved by growing farming communities through 'agro-base and social intervention programmes'.

Madam Helen Ntoso, Volta Regional Minister, commended the company for taking the initiative of making sure farmers and youth of the area farmed all year round, adding that food production in the area would multiply.

Madam Ntoso said government was investing massively in the agricultural sector with various interventions such as the Youth in Agriculture Program in the country.

She blamed the prevailing situation of climate change on human behavior and warned that a joint 24-hour patrol team drawn from the Military and the Forestry Commission would deal with illegal chain saw operators.

The Regional Minister entreated the chief and the people of the area to consider the facility as their 'own property' and maintain it.

The Eagle Farmer Project forms part of ABL's annual support to the National Farmers' Day celebration. The project is expected to be replicated in Huniso in the Western Region and Paga Kajelo in the Upper East Region.

GNA