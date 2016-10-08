Indomie to feed 1.5 million pupils this term

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Leading noodles brand, Indomie Instant Noodles, has set out to feed over 1.5 million pupils of first cycle institutions before the current academic term ends.

This is part of its regular free feeding programme at various schools across the country.

There is a dedicated School Feeding Unit which carries out this feeding programme in the schools. There are two teams each from the Unit operating in Accra and Kumasi while Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Ho and Techiman have one team each. Tamale, Wa and Bolgatanga also have one team each.

The General Manager of De United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL), brand representatives of Indomie in Ghana, Mahesh Shah said a total of 3,500 schools will be covered before the end of the term.

He said the programme is part of Indomie's contribution to fighting malnutrition in schools.

He said the meals are nutritious and prepared under hygienic conditions to ensure good health among the children.

He said 'Indomie will continue to expand the programme to give many more children the opportunity to enjoy the hotly prepared meals'.

Mr Shah said the feeding programme falls within the broader agenda of supporting the growth and development of the young ones.

The feeding programme by Indomie has been going on since 2006 and keeps expanding, Events Manager Agnes Botchway said, adding that the company has employed people to undertake this Corporate Social Responsibility.

She said the reception the team receives from the schools clearly shows how much they appreciate the feeding programme.

GNA