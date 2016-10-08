Banku Seller wins GH¢ 100,000.00 in Tigo promotion

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Madam Linda Obuo, a 32-year old Banku Seller, has won the bingo prize of GH¢100, 000.00 in the Tigo's 'Wo suro aaa wondi' promotion.

The telecommunication company launched the customer promotion to reward existing and new customers.

Dubbed: 'Wo suro aaa wondi,' meaning 'you cannot win if you are afraid', the promotion would over the next 90 days give away instant prizes every time customers buy top-up cards to make calls and browse the internet.

Aside the instant prizes, customers who collect the images of the Big six in Ghana's political history stand the chance to win the bingo prize of GH¢100,000.00.

Mr Tara Squire, the Chief Commercial Officer, Tigo Ghana in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said customers would need to collect all six images to win the top prize.

He said the promo reflects Ghana's history by engaging the pictures of Ghana's Big Six during the struggle for independence.

He said the promo was a life changing one, which would transform lives of their customers.

He said customers would get what they see on the recharge cards, with instant prizes ranging from selfie sticks, umbrellas, airtime and cash rewards.

He said for customers to redeem the instant gift from any Tigo shop, they would need to first recharge the airtime on the particular card.

He said Tigo would continue to develop innovative campaigns and promotions that would give customers value for their money and reward their loyalty.

Mr Squire said assurance that the process is transparent and does not require any registration.

Madam Obuo told the GNA that, she would use the prize money to expand her banku business.

The expectant mother expressed gratitude to management of Tigo for introducing the promo, which would change her life and that of her unborn baby.

GNA