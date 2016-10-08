Abla Dzifa Gomashie honoured with Trek Africa Awards in Nigeria

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Trek Africa Awards (TAWA 2016) has honoured Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, with an Award of Excellence as African Cultural Brand Ambassador in Nigeria.

The award was in recognition of her exceptional contribution to Ghana's Socio-economic development, demonstration of excellence in the Tourism, Arts and Culture.

TREK Africa Awards is a continental showpiece geared at acknowledging and celebrating personalities, who have excelled in different spheres and made their lifestyles exemplary for the younger generation to emulate.

It's maiden edition in 2014 assembled Creme d la cremes' of Nigeria and Ghana with over six hundred high profile male and female personalities cutting across various spheres including politics, judiciary, banking, industries, media, entertainment, pageantry to name a few.

The Awards held on September 18, was on the theme: 'Economy Diversification, sure path to National Economy Development.'

The initiative of TAWA is to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary African personalities with great impact and resilient spirit who, have reached into the slums and hinterlands to break the stronghold of ignorance within the vast populace and empowered their society with opportunities.

Ms Gomashie, in an interview with Ghana News Agency after receiving the award, expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising her efforts in promoting cultural diversity on the continent.

She said with this recognition, she would not lose track of what, she seeks to champion but would focus on reshaping the thinking of the youth to embrace their culture and arts on the continent.

'I seek to write more to inspire the new generation to believe and have confidence in themselves,' she said.

She expressed the hope that she would inspire others to believe in the youth and give them the opportunity to unearth their talents.

She said the creative arts has many domains that needed to be strengthened to contribute to the sectors.

'It worries me to know that the state has invested in the infrastructure of Centre for National Culture but people do not patronise these facilities,' she said.

She said there is the need to revive the activities at the Centre to find materials for up and coming artists to rely on.

GNA