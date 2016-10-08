The Paramount Chief of Adaklu has said President John Dramani Mahama has left indelible marks in the lives of the people of Adaklu adding that the President's name would always be a reference point in terms of development of the area.

Paying tribute to President Mahama at this year's Gbliza festival of the people, Togbega Gbogbi V said the Traditional Area has over the years under his leadership seen remarkable of development projects which has impacted the lives of his subjects.

Explaining that it would be unfair to be ungrateful to the current government ,the paramount chief outlined various projects executed by government in the area.

“Let me acknowledge the monumental projects Mahama's administration is doing in Adaklu: Mahama Day Senior High School, the beautiful assembly complex, the Ho through Adaklu to Adidome, among others.”

He however appealed to the government to as a matter of urgency provide good drinking water and fix deplorable their roads.

The Member of Parliament Kwame Agbodza who also spoke at the ceremony assured the people of government resolve to find lasting solutions to the water and road challenges .

“All major roads in Adaklu ie from Akwetey through Waya to Mafi Kumasi ,Abuadi through Tokor to Kordiabe , Kodzobi through Dzakpo to Helekpe and Abuadi through Waya to Ziope and Keyime respectively have been awarded” he stated.

The Adaklu district was carved out of the then Adaklu-Anyigbe in 2012 and the area is noted for housing one of the tallest free standing mountains in Ghana.

The Glidzi Festival of the people is celebrated to commemorate the witty escape of their forefathers from the walled settlement of Notsie under the tyrant rule of Togbui Akorkorli of the Republic of Togo.

President John Dramani Mahama was represented by the Greater Accra Regional Minister Nii Layea Affotey Agbo.

The theme for the celebration is ‘Unity for development of Adaklu’ with this year's objectives of building an ultra modern 600 capacity tourism receptive centre to promote tourism in the area.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana