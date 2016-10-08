Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has assured Ghanaians that government would not do anything to thwart the will of the people in the December 7 elections.

He said the government would respect the rules of engagement without interfering in the work of state institutions that have been assigned responsibilities to ensure free and fair elections.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur gave the assurance at the opening of the Socialist International Africa Committee meeting in Accra.

The two-day meeting which is on the theme: “Advancing our Social Democratic vision in Africa,” is being attended by participants from various African political parties affiliated to the Socialist International.

The Socialist International is the worldwide organisation of social democratic, socialist and labour parties.

Currently 24 African political parties are full members of the organisation, with 11 in the consultative stage and eight in the observer status.

Besides, 16 of the member parties of the Social International are in national governments in Africa.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated that though the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is sure of success in this year's elections but the responsibility is to use the victory to pursue fairer world by eliminating poverty and creating opportunities for all to achieve their potential.

He said as social democrats the government cannot relent on its effort to provide greater access to social services and infrastructure to the most vulnerable in the societies.

He said the NDC is also proud of its social democratic credentials and the government's priority is to invest in people especially in the areas of education and health.

