President John Mahama has said he is confident God will reward his hard work as President with victory in the December polls.

According to the President, Ghanaians are convinced about the achievement of his government and will renew their mandate in the upcoming polls.

“I have the track record of beginning my career as Member of Parliament, Deputy Minister, substantive Minister, Vice President and now President and what track record do they (Opposition Parties) have to challenge my competence.

“For the last four years, I know I have performed creditably well and if they will not praise, I know God is my witness in what I have done,” Mr Mahama told an NDC rally in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.

He added: “Our performance is currently being monitored by Ghanaians, and based on the high performance we are churning out, they will not hesitate to offer us another opportunity”.

He said his second term of office would focus on job creation and agricultural transformation to better the lots of Ghanaians.

On the job creation, he said government would create a total of 400,000 jobs under the Youth Employment Agency to provide skills for youth with a monthly allowance of GH¢300.00 each.

He said the youth would be trained under different modules and GH¢50.00 out of their monthly allowance would be saved as seed money for two years and released to them when they complete their training programmes.

-starrfmonline