Silver Star Auto launches new Commercial Vehicles

Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL), dealers in automobile accessories has held a two-day workshop in Tema, showcasing its latest Commercial vehicles.

The vehicles were in three new models namely the all new MCV240 bus, Actros3040& 4048 and Atego1814 &1725 trucks. They were introduced high profile customers including Transport Operators, Fleet Managers and Users who attended the workshop.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Nouhad Kalmoni says the three models feed into efforts by the company to meet the needs of its Mercedes-Benz customers. The vehicles guarantee high performance for smooth and effective business operations, he said.

He says a new facility that will cater for the sales of the commercial vehicles has been setup in Tema to enable easy access to the workshop for efficiency in sales and after sales delivery.

The vehicles were presented by the Deputy CEO in-charge of Commercial Vehicles at SSAL, Mustafa Kalmoni who expressed optimism in the key attributes of the vehicles namely their powerful and economical engines, robust chassis and multifunctional applications.

"They are simply Trucks that you can trust,” he said.

Singling out the Actros truck, Mr Kalmoni says it is robust, superior in quality and has high payload capability.

"It comes with or without Power take off (PTO) for either tipping or ordinary trailers, 400 HP V6 turbocharged engine, large cab with bed,reinforced cab suspension and is suited for long haul operations," he added.

On the all new Atego truck, he highlighted its high performance saying it is a truck perfectly suited for short and medium distance because of its high security that has an immobilizer to minimize risk particularly theft.

"It has ample space with driver seats equipped with pneumatic suspension and a cab suspension that absorbs road impacts," he said.

Touching on the MCV bus, he touted that it is “an urban transporter with 33 comfortable seats fitted with seat belts for all passenger,” guaranteeing value for money to buinsesses who patronise the vehicles.

The company also used the event to officially open its new office building which will cater for Sales of Commercial vehicles in a bid to bring sales closer to the company’s service centre/workshop.

The event saw participants taken on a tour round the company’s workshop. by the After Sales General Manager, Osama Alhafez. He told participants about the companys Sales and Service Center in Kumasi located at Prempeh 1 Street, Adum that has been opened.

Other models displayed on the day included the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Executive Bus, Ambulance and cargo vans suitable for city and intercity distribution.

