The Convention People's Party (CPP) has indicated that its Youth League Organiser, Ernest Kofi Yeboah and General Secretary, Nii Armah Akomfrah are still undergoing disciplinary procedures following their suspension from the party.

The CPP has thus urged the media to desist from engaging the duo on matters pertaining to the party.

In a statement signed by the CPP Director of Communications, Issifu Kadiri Abdul Rauf, the party said, “given the fact that the status of the said officers is in abeyance, on account of ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving them… We hereby wish to entreat the media to desist from entertaining the above mentioned persons for purposes of interviews involving the Party.”

“The said officers are also encouraged to desist from making statements for, or on behalf of the Party, as that may undermine the Party's Constitution,” the statement added.

The two were suspended after publicly contradicting the party's flagbearer, Ivor Greenstreet, on the Mahama Ford Gift saga and petitioning the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice CHRAJ, to investigate the President.

Mr. Yeboah, lamented that their suspension from the CPP for “fighting against corruption” was effectively an endorsement of corruption by the party.

The CPP subsequently appointed two party officials to act as General Secretary and National Youth Organizer following the suspensions. Asani Tano, who was a Deputy General Secretary in-charge of administration, was appointed acting General Secretary while Nabila Basiru a Deputy Youth Organizer was to act as Youth Organizer.

Find below the full statement

MEDIA RELEASE

Our attention has been drawn to the fact that a section of the media has been granting interviews to our two interdicted officers, Nii Armah Akomfrah and Ernest Kofi Yeboah, in connection with official matter of the Convention People's Party (the Party).

The Party finds this development very disturbing, given the fact that the status of the said officers is in abeyance, on account of ongoing disciplinary proceedings involving them.

We hereby wish to entreat the media to desist from entertaining the above mentioned persons for purposes of interviews involving the Party.

The said officers are also encouraged to desist from making statements for, or on behalf of the Party, as that may undermine the Party's Constitution.

It is our fervent prayer and hope that all media houses would channel their enquiries about the Party to the National Chairman and Leader or the Communications Director (0273464465) and any officer(s) designated by the Party for such purposes.

Issifu Kadiri Abdul Rauf

CPP Director of Communication

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana