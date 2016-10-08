Man jailed for stealing electrical cables

Akim Swedru (E/R), Oct. 8, GNA - A scrap dealer who was caught stealing electricity cables has been jailed by the Akim Swedru Circuit Court.

The convict, Daniel Oppong ,18, who pleaded guilty, would serve a six month term in hard labour.

Police Inspector William Arko Nyarko told the court presided over by Mr Alexander Owrae that the convict resides at Akim Oda and Mr David W. Amemasor, the Oda District Manager for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), is the complainant.

He said on October 4, at about 1000 hrs, an eyewitness in the case saw the convict on a ladder by an electricity pole cutting a copper service cables with a pliers.

He said these are the power transmission cables which supplies power to the Akim Aboabo - Adotei, areas.

Inspector Nyarko said the eyewitness raised the alarm and Oppong took to his heels with his booty of 30 yards of 16mm cables valued at GH¢900.00, but was later arrested with the exhibit in his possession.

Mr Amemasor in an interview with the press called on the public to protect public property and report any illegality to the Police.

