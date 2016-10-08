UHAS gets new Vice Chancellor

Ho, Oct. 8, GNA - Professor John Owusu Gyapong has been inducted into office as the new Vice Chancellor for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho.

Professor Gyapong succeeds Professor Fred Newton Binka, the Vice Chancellor of the University whose term of office ended in July.

Professor Kofi Anyidoho, Chairman of the University Council, who inducted Professor Gyapong described him as 'dynamic, a visionary and effective leader capable of consolidating gains made by the University in the last four years.'

Professor Gyapong, expressed appreciation to the University Council for giving him the job and commended Professor Binka for laying a solid foundation for the University.

In an induction speech titled, 'My UHAS Agenda', the New Vice Chancellor said a strategic planning process has begun to consolidate gains made by the University and to chart a distinctly impactful future.

'My vision as Vice Chancellor is to finalise and implement the strategic plan to transform UHAS into a pre-eminent research and practically oriented health educational institution and provide strategic direction and leadership to achieve the key performance indicators,' Prof. Gyapong said.

He said his main goal is to facilitate a vibrant intellectual climate that would stimulate innovative research and community engagement.

'One key thing I shall do will be to establish the proposed Health Research Institute in my first year in office to promote multidisciplinary research in infectious diseases, chronic diseases, maternal and child health, policy and implementation research,' Prof Gyapong said.

He said he would promote academic excellence using the highest international standards in teaching, learning and leadership development.

Prof Gyapong said there are also plans to initiate outstanding academic programmes in Pharmacy and Dentistry.

The new Vice Chancellor is a Professor in Epidemiology and was the Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research Innovation and Development, University of Ghana.

GNA