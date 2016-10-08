Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 8 October 2016 17:00 CET

Two to contest Abetifi parliamentary seat

By GNA

Abetifi (E/R), Oct. 8, GNA - The race for the Abetifi parliamentary seat has been narrowed down to two political parties - the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP's incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Bryan Acheampong, and Mr Emmanuel Tabi, the NDC's candidate, were the only people to have submitted their completed nomination forms to the Kwahu East District Electoral Office at the close of the exercise.

Mr Tabi, after filing his nomination, said he was upbeat about his chances in the December election and confident that the people in the area would trust him with their votes, to represent and better articulate their concerns in parliament.

He thanked his party's constituency officers for the support provided and called for unity and hard work to wrest the parliamentary seat from the NPP.

Mr Acheampong's nomination form was submitted on his behalf by Mr Isaac Agyapong, the NPP Constituency Communication Officer.

GNA

Politics

Nations have been changed not by Parties.. but by Personalities...
By: abusuame
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img