Two to contest Abetifi parliamentary seat

Abetifi (E/R), Oct. 8, GNA - The race for the Abetifi parliamentary seat has been narrowed down to two political parties - the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP's incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Bryan Acheampong, and Mr Emmanuel Tabi, the NDC's candidate, were the only people to have submitted their completed nomination forms to the Kwahu East District Electoral Office at the close of the exercise.

Mr Tabi, after filing his nomination, said he was upbeat about his chances in the December election and confident that the people in the area would trust him with their votes, to represent and better articulate their concerns in parliament.

He thanked his party's constituency officers for the support provided and called for unity and hard work to wrest the parliamentary seat from the NPP.

Mr Acheampong's nomination form was submitted on his behalf by Mr Isaac Agyapong, the NPP Constituency Communication Officer.

GNA