The Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah has tasked the youth to learn other trades to buttress their educational background.

This he says will render them more productive as well as earn them income on the side should they not find job opportunities immediately after school.

The minister who was speaking at the launch of the made in Ghana Campaign stressed that the youth must find opportunities for themselves instead of waiting on government to intervene.

The program took place at the West Hills mall with Ghanaians portraying their locally made products.

Some of the products included poultry, textiles, and stationery among others.

This is part of the Trade Ministry’s campaign for the locals to adapt to Made in Ghana products.

The minister further added that the ministry will only assist those who have showed potential n the zeal to excel in produce made in Ghana.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana