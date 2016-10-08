The Presidential Candidate of the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum has appealed to the people of the Upper East Region to choose his party if they indeed want to massive development.

According to Mr. Nduom, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are indifferent about the developmental needs of the people in the area.

Addressing party faithful in Zuarungu during a one day campaign tour of the region, Dr. Ndoum expressed worry at the state of development in the area.

According to the PPP Flag bearer, for the region to receive its share of the national cake, electorates must vote out the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and give the PPP the mandate come Dec 7.

“So why is it that, the people of the Upper East Region they have been voting for the NDC to go to power yet your roads are like this? The roads are bad and terrible.

In many places common water to drink is a problem, In many places the schools need help, the schools that I have seen they don’t qualify to be called schools.

In many other places too, the health facilities are not there and the we have farmers in this region who need help but can’t get help so there are many problem but if these problems are going to be solve then we need the PPP”.

Dr. Ndoum appealed to Ghanaians to vote overwhelming for the victory of the PPP in the upcoming polls since where the Jobs Ghanaians are yelling for is the PPP.

For his part, PPP's Parliamentary candidate for Bolga East Constituency, Baba Starling accused incumbent Member of Parliament Dr. Dominic Ayine of investing in projects the constituents don't need.. According to him, the people will experience real development when he is voted into office.

“It is a misplaced priority to build an ultra modern NDC party office at about GHC250,000.00 while road network in the constituency are in a deplorable state. This party office has no use to constituents when these monies could have been used in other sectors including revamping the Zuarungu meat factory to create jobs for the youth.

When voted into office, I will establish an education fund with a seed capital of GHC100,000.00 to support children in the education. I will also establish another fund to support traders particularly women in their businesses among others”.

By: Frederick Awuni/Citifmonline.com/Ghana