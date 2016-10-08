The weak leadership of President John Mahama is to blame for the excessive and extravagant use of state funds by public officials, Abuakwa South MP says.

Samuel Atta Akyea portrays the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) as lax on rooting out profligate spending and corruption in the country.

Contributing to discussions on the Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis programme, Newsfile Saturday, the legislator says President Mahama has given currency to the culture of impunity because of the way he handled public officials who were found culpable of misusing state funds.

“When you don’t have strong leadership the culture of impunity will go on. In this Mahama regime when people treat the kitty in [wrong] manner they go unpunish,” he said.

His comments come after news of Ghana’s Central bank buying $504,000 worth of gold watches for its retiring staff came to public attention.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]