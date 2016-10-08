28 Burns Patients Undergo Free Reconstructive Surgery

Twenty-eight (28) people with severe burns have successfully undergone free reconstructive surgery to correct their post-burn deformities at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

The surgery was performed by a team of plastic and reconstructive surgeons from the United States (US).

They were in Ghana as part of a health outreach project of the Restore Mission, a US-based non-governmental health organization.

Dubbed “Restore KATH Humanitarian Mission 2016”, the goal was to bring relief to needy and underprivileged burnt victims.

Dr. Oheneba Owusu Danso, Consultant and Head of the referral facility's plastic and reconstructive surgery, told journalists that the exercise started, last month.

He said many more people could have benefitted from the free surgical treatment but for the constraints of inadequate equipment.

He therefore made an appeal to the government and corporate entities to do more to provide the hospital with state-of-the-art medical equipment to enhance its capacity to efficiently handle complicated cases.

Dr. Danso indicated that quality healthcare could be achieved only through deliberate effort and massive investment by the government.

The health facilities needed to be adequately resourced, he added.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Founder of Restore Mission, underscored the need to step up public education on the effects of burns and how to significantly reduce such incidents.

Parents must be vigilant to protect children from fire, he counseled, adding that acid attacks on people must also stop.

GNA