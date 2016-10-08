Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 8 October 2016 12:41 CET

2012 Manifesto: Nana Addo’s 5 Promises On Education [Infographic]

By Daily Guide

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), ahead of the 2012 general elections promised some policies they would initiate in the country if Ghanaians gave them the chance to govern the country.

Flagbearer of the party, Nana Akufo-Addo, among other things, touted the free Senior High School policy which was in the party's 2012 manifesto.

According to him, the policy sought to reduce the financial burden on parents whose wards were in senior high schools nationwide. He also promised to facilitate the provision of one public university in every region in the country.

The party is expected to launch its 2016 manifesto in Accra this Sunday, October 9, ahead of the upcoming elections in December.

Below are 5 major promises the NPP made in its 2012 manifesto on the education sector:

