General News | 8 October 2016 12:41 CET

Car Set Ablaze As Commonwealth And Sarbah Students Clash On UG Campus

By Daily Guide

Some students of the University of Ghana, Legon clashed today [Saturday] ahead of the school's matriculation of freshmen for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The clashes were between students of Commonwealth hall and Mensah-Sarbah hall.

According to reports, the procession of some level 100 students to the Matriculation ground was ongoing when students begun throwing stones.

A car was also set ablaze as the university security personnel stood helpless.

Police and Fire service personnel eventually arrived on the scene, in front of Mensah-Sarbah hall, to calm the tensions and prevent an escalation of the clashes.

The burning vehicle, a Toyota Corolla was also put out.

-citifmonline

General News

By: Forster Lee
