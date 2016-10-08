Commonwealth, Sarbah Hall students clash on UG campus; set car ablaze

Some students of the University of Ghana, Legon clashed today [Saturday] ahead of the school’s matriculation of freshmen for the 2016/2017 academic year.

The clashes were between students of Commonwealth hall and Mensah-Sarbah hall.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash broke out when a member of Mensah Sarbah was attacked by Commonwealth boys which led to a retaliatory reaction from the Mensah Sarbah camp.

Citi News’ Caleb Kudah further reported that the procession of some level 100 students to the Matriculation ground was ongoing when students begun throwing stones.

According to Caleb, “commonwealth is accusing Sarbah of inviting ‘Katangas’ to reinforce their base in anticipation of a clash.”

“The commonwealth hall camp were clad in red while their arch rivals sarbah hall were clad in black. The two camps fired musketry amid chanting war songs. They also wielded broken seats, stones, slabs,” he added.

A car was also set ablaze as the university security personnel stood helpless.

Police and Fire service personnel eventually arrived on the scene, in front of Mensah-Sarbah hall, to calm the tensions and prevent an escalation of the clashes.

The fire in the burning car was put out.

Photo credit: Caleb Kudah/Radio Univers

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana