President John Dramani Mahama has tasked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), to first of all put his house in order before striving to ascend to the presidency.

He said for so many months the hierarchy of the opposition NPP had witnessed series of power struggles, which Nana Addo had failed to address.

This, he said, is an indication of a person who is not capable of even managing family issues.

“If he cannot resolve a simple family issue for this number of months, then we cannot risk entrusting this big country into his hands in the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.”

President Mahama said this at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Constituency as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Brong-Ahafo Region.

President who was accompanied by First Lady Lordina Mahama, Mr Eric Opoku, Regional Minister and other leaders of the National Democratic Congress also addressed rallies at Bechem and Abesim.

President Mahama said as a Minister of State, Vice President and now President, his political career had been tried and tested and would rely on the good people of Ghana to retain him in power on account of his performance in his first four years of administration.

He said political administration is too delicate to be experimented and cautioned Ghanaians to be wary of opposition leaders who have over the months promised to bring them all the niceties of development without first measuring their capabilities.

The President challenged all those criticising his governance system to first of all put their houses together by resolving all internal issues before thinking of governing the country.

President Mahama promised to construct schools and roads that would fast track the development agenda of Ghanaians and raise their conditions of living to international standards.

Such developments, he cautioned would however hinge on unity and co-operation among all Ghanaians to serve as enabling conditions for nation-building.

At Bechem, President Mahama promised to complete the construction of a new sports stadium in response to a request by the chief of the town.

He announced that government is supporting New Edubiase Sporting Club to complete a similar project and the Ministry of Youth and Sports would soon inspect and access the cost for completion.

He promised to work on feeder roads to facilitate the carting of foodstuff from farming communities to marketing centres.

At Abesim President a Mahama gave the assurance that job creation and skills development would form the nucleus of his second term of office, as 400,000 jobs would be created under the Youth Employment Agency with a monthly allowance of GH₵ 300.00 to each employee.

–

Source: GNA