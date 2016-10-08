Tigo Offers Digital Tailored Solutions Via 'Tigo Business Empowerment Roadshow'

Tigo Business, the enterprise arm of Tigo is offering world class information and Communications Technology Solutions for Corporates and Small and Medium Enterprises.

This is as a result of a partnership it has entered into with Microsoft, Lenovo and IT Worx to support small to medium businesses in Ghana with relevant connectivity to maximize their operations and boost productivity through an initiative called the Tigo Business SME Empowerment Road show.

The project is on the theme 'Welcome Tomorrow--Propelling Your Business Beyond Limit'

Tigo Business is purposely to manage finances of SMEs, market their products, enhancement of skills of SMEs through training and acquainting themselves with the necessary procedures in dealing with technological devices that can help promote their business in the long run.

Speaking at the official launch in Accra, Director for Tigo Business, Stephen Essien, indicated that the world class information and communication Technology Solutions for Corporate bodies and SMEs is purposely to boost production for over 10,000 customer base SME Tigo clients in the country.

"Information Technology is quite risky considering the number of fraud activities in the country and it is better for Tigo clients to have professionals who will work on their various sites for business purposes."

The roadshow is intended to run from now till November with visits from Tigo Business and its partners to major SME outlets in Ghana including the Okaishie market in Accra, and Kumasi.

According to Mr. Essien, “SMEs constitute about 92percent of the companies in Ghana and create over 70percent of employments in Ghana.

"We don’t need to take them lightly. The more they grow the more the economy also grows."

The roadshow team would focus on training including aiding SMEs with some finances and how to manage it, how to market themselves, skilltraining and help them adapt to appropriate technology that would improve their productivity.

On her part, Rashida Abdulai, Tigo Business executive in charge of SME Solutions mentioned during the launch some packages that Tigo Business will provide for SMEs that they encounter.

"We give basic connectivity to our clients by giving them call credits to call their clients and transact their business smoothly.

...We are also looking at giving more to SMEs to help them communicate more and do more digitally. Embracing digital for SMEs, helps them to widen their market size in the sense that, they can leverage on internet services to give advertisement to their customers for free. We also want to assist improve customer experience, by helping SME owners reach their customers through email, and online chat platforms,” she explained.

Tigo Business also intends to introduce the closed user group (CUG) to SME owners they visit to help them communicate with their customers and collogues at work for free at no cost. Representatives from Microsoft, Lenovo, IT Worx and Zepto, during the launch extensively talked about what offers they are presenting to facilitate the roadshow.

Through this partnership, IT Worx has offered Ghana’s SMEs an all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) offering that puts all the services and tools needed to improve business operations together.

Microsoft unveiled the Office 365 as a multitask software that allows access to Office applications and other productivity services enabled over the Internet (cloud services).Lenovo together with Zepto promised to make technological devices available with easy access to call minutes and internet data with the tigo sim.





