Islamists beat liberals in Morocco elections: partial results

Rabat (AFP) - The Islamist party that has headed Morocco's coalition government since Arab-spring inspired protests five years ago beat liberal rivals in parliamentary elections, according to official partial results.

The Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) took 99 seats while the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) -- which had campaigned against the "Islamisation" of Moroccan society -- took 80 with 90 percent of the vote counted, the Interior Ministry said.

Interior Minister Mohamed Hassad said the election was "transparent" and had gone well, rejecting accusations of voter fraud from both sides.



The PJD earlier issued a statement saying it was "very concerned about numerous reports of fraud being carried out by authorities" in favour of the PAM, and called on the interior ministry to "urgently intervene".

PAM spokesman Khalid Adennoun declined to comment but said that his party had filed "50 complaints" of voting irregularities, some concerning the PJD in Tangiers.

An Islamist candidate was attacked and wounded outside a polling station in Rabat, according to local media.

Participation was at 43 percent, or roughly 6,750,000 voters, Hassad said during a press conference in the capital Rabat.

Early turnout had been low in Rabat with many people waiting till after the weekly noon prayers to cast their ballots while others trickled to the polls after office hours.

Meriem, a voter in her 40s, said after casting her ballot in central Rabat: "I came to carry out my duty as a citizen. Our Morocco needs a healthy democracy."

To make life easier for the illiterate, who make up a third of Morocco's population, the 30 parties in contention were marked on ballot papers with symbols such as a tractor or camel.

The PJD had been tipped to lead polls, but analyst Abdellah Tourabi said, "No one, really no one, can say or predict... who will win".



Full results will be announced on Saturday but the Islamist party already has a comfortable lead and seems highly likely to head up the next government.

But real power will remain in the hands of King Mohammed VI, the scion of a monarchy that has ruled the North African country for 350 years.

Scandals

The PJD came to power in 2011, months after massive street protests prompted concessions from the monarchy.

A new constitution transferred some of the king's powers to parliament, at a time when autocratic regimes were falling in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

While in government, the PJD passed a controversial reform of the retirement system and followed a relatively liberal economic policy.



Its task has been complicated by the unstable world economy and a drought this year that hit Morocco's vital agricultural sector and sent growth plummeting.

The party has been weakened by rising unemployment and what critics say is a failure to make good on promises in 2011 to tackle corruption.

It has also faced a string of scandals within its ranks including a drugs bust, a land-grab deal and the suspension of two vice presidents found in a "sexual position" on a beach.

The opposition PAM, formed in 2008 by a close adviser to the king, had hoped to take advantage in the polls.



Moroccan pro-reform movement protesters take part in a demonstration in Rabat in 2014 to demand for change

Headed by Ilyas El Omari, it has poured enormous resources into a campaign criticising the government's economic record as "catastrophic" and pledging to roll back the "Islamisation" of society.

The PAM, which wants to legalise cannabis, also aimed to bring more women into parliament.

Several parties have fielded ultra-conservative Salafists, in a sign that Islamists are becoming a feature of Moroccan politics.

A list system and an electoral threshold that has been halved from six to three percent could hand small parties a key role in forming the next government.

The PJD and the PAM have ruled out joining forces in a grand coalition.

Under the 2011 constitution, the king appoints a prime minister from the biggest party in parliament once the election results have been announced.