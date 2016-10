Moroccan Prime Minister and Secretary General of the ruling Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), Abdelilah Benkirane, addresses a press conference in Rabat, on October 7, 2016. By Fadel Senna (AFP)

Rabat (AFP) - The Islamist Justice and Development Party, which has headed Morocco's coalition government for the last five years, came top in parliamentary polls on Friday, according to provisional results released by the Interior Ministry.

The Islamists took 99 seats while the the liberal opposition Authenticity and Modernity Party took 80, with 90 percent of the vote counted.