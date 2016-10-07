The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) says a proposal by the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to set up the office of Director of Public Prosecutions Unit to combat corruption is a recipe for disaster.

Samuel Atta Akyea says for Ghana to win the corruption fight there would be the need for the establishment of an independent prosecutor office which will not be answerable to the Attorney-General (A-G) who is a government agent.

Speaking at the Joy FM’s Ghana Connect programme in collaboration with Oxfam/IMANI, Friday, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) campus, the legislator said the reason Ghanaians believe the nation is losing the corruption fight is because they are convinced the A-G cannot prosecute people who are part of his/her party.

“Do you think you will have an A-G who will prosecute one of his own,” he quizzed.

President John Mahama has been criticised by his political opponents and anti-graft groups for what they say is the lethargic way he handles issues of corruption in his government.

They cited government’s handling of the corruption in the National Service Scheme in which at least 22,616 non-existent (Ghost names) were paid allowances in more than 100 districts in July 2014. The information came to public knowledge following expose by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

Several NSS officials were found culpable and are standing on trials.

The Auditor-General’s 2014 Audit Report uncovered misappropriation of public funds, fraudulent transfers, illegal payments and receipts of public funds by public officials home and abroad under the auspices of the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA).

The Report found out that 126 staff who could not pass interviews for placement as public officials were migrated as employees of the Agency and were paid a total of ¢895,536.18 as salaries between November 2012 to December 2013.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]