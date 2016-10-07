EC directs all aspirants to submit banker's draft for nomination

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - All nominated candidates for the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections are advised to submit their banker's draft in respect of their filing fees to the Electoral Commission (EC).

They are to do so not later than 1200 hours on Monday, October 10.

A statement issued by Mr Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, the Head of Communications of the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the submission should be done as follows:

"Presidential nominees are to submit their draft to the Returning Officer at the Head Office of the Commission.

"Parliamentary nominees are to submit their draft to the Returning Officers at the District Offices of the Electoral Commission where their Constituencies are situated."

The statement said political parties may alternatively pay for their parliamentary nominees at the Head Office of the Commission; but the banker's draft for such nominees must be accompanied by a list of the party's candidates on the party's letterhead and properly signed by authorized party executives.

"All nominees are reminded that this is an essential requirement for qualification to be accepted as a Candidate for the 2016 elections, as provided for by Regulation 8 (1) (b) of the Public Elections Regulations, 2016 C.I. 94," it stated.

GNA