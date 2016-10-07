Government would not thwart the will of the people - Veep

Accra, Oct. 7 GNA - Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has assured Ghanaians that the government would not do anything to thwart the will of the people in the December 7 elections.

He said the government would respect the rules of engagement without interfering in the work of state institutions that have been assigned responsibilities to ensure free and fair elections

Vice President Amissah-Arthur gave the assurance at the opening of the Socialist International Africa Committee meeting in Accra.

The two-day meeting which is on the theme: 'Advancing our Social Democratic vision in Africa,' is being attended by participants from various African political parties affiliated to the Socialist International.

The Socialist International is the worldwide organisation of social democratic, socialist and labour parties.

Currently 24 African political parties are full members of the organisation, with 11 in the consultative stage and eight in the observer status.

Besides, 16 of the member parties of the Social International are in national governments in Africa.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur also stated that though the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is sure of success in this year's elections but the responsibility is to use the victory to pursue fairer world by eliminating poverty and creating opportunities for all to achieve their potential.

He said as social democrats the government cannot relent on its effort to provide greater access to social services and infrastructure to the most vulnerable in the societies.

He said the NDC is also proud of its social democratic credentials and the government's priority is to invest in people especially in the areas of education and health.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur commended Mr Antonio Gutierrez on his nomination as the new UN Secretary General and Mr George Papandreou, President of Socialist International for working to expand the frontiers of the organisation.

He said since the inception of the organisation in 1951 the Association has been very active and membership keeps growing.

He said despite the increasingly globalised world the progressive agenda is relevant and as such the future of the Socialist Movement is assured.

Vice President Amissah-Arthur noted that records show that progressive political parties have positive a record of taking decisions that invests in the most vulnerable of the people.

He expressed the hope that the Socialist International would continue to set the agenda for social equity, growth and development as well as build strong coalitions and alliances.

He said as progressive the Association seeks to advance the interest of the working class in the pursuit of social development.

Mr Papandreou, stated that despite the challenges facing Africa it is steadily coming to its own and making its voice heard on the international arena.

He said African must not look for outside solution for its problem but must device its homegrown policies to liberate the people.

He said investing in the people is the best security that any country could make in the world.

Mr Papandreou also expressed the organisation's support for the victory of the NDC in the December elections.

He called for the equitable distribution of resources for the benefit of all the people in the country.

Mr Luis Ayala, Secretary General of Socialist International called for the fair international trading system for Africa.

He said international community has to work to eliminate all forms of discrimination against the continent.

He also charged progressive governments to formulate policies that would go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the people.

Mr Ayala also stated that despite the challenges Africa has a huge potential in terms of resources for development.

He therefore called for good governance, accountability and inclusive society as well as marginalised groups. GNA