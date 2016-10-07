Missionary urges EC not to do anything untoward in elections

Homedakrom (E/R) Oct. 7, GNA - Apostle Kadmiel Agbalenyoh, Missionary in-charge of the Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy at Homedakrom has appealed to the Electoral Commission (EC) not to do anything untoward to mar the December 7, elections.

He said the EC should accommodate the political parties 'as a lovely mother' and institute transparent measures to give Ghana absolute peace before, during and after the elections.

Apostle Agbalenyoh made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the congregation celebrated their Feast of Tabernacles at its premises at Otiakrom in the Eastern Region.

He called on the ruling National Democratic Congress and the opposition parties to demonstrate political maturity as the country aspires to establish strong and true democratic governance.

He urged the leaders of the political parties and their followers to desist from acts that would destroy the development and prosperity of the nation.

Apostle Agbalenyoh asked religious leaders and their members to pray fervently for peace in the coming presidential and parliamentary elections while urging the people to raise high the flag of Ghana than that of political parties.

He said: 'Truly, political parties will come and go while Ghana our only motherland remains forever and therefore you must pray for peace in Ghana, as commanded in 1st Timothy 1:1-6.'

Speaking on the feast on the theme: 'Called, Chosen and Faithful - Rev. 17:11-14,' the Missionary said those who are called into the faith must be confirmed (chosen) and remain faithful in all circumstances on earth.

He said: 'The saints could not reach faithfulness status without passing through difficult moments - 2nd Timothy 3: 12'

Apostle Agbalenyoh said the Feast of Tabernacles was instituted on Mount Sinai to commemorate the 40 years of wandering of religious ancestors in the wilderness.

He said this has been commanded in Leviticus. 23: 39-43 to celebrate tabernacles so that current generations would acknowledge that Israelites had dwelled in shelters when delivered from the land of Egypt.

He said God (Yahweh) instituted the three historic feast - the feast of Passover, the first of harvest and the feast of ingathering - Exodus 23: 14-16, but they have not been celebrated at their appointed times since AD359.

Apostle Agbalenyoh said: 'Therefore fellow theocrats let us celebrate the feast of tabernacles and all unrighteous acts must be avoided so that God can shower the promised spirit of endurance upon the entire Seventh Day Congregation of Theocracy.'

GNA