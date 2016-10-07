Third Ghana eCommerce expo to be launched

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The third Ghana eCommerce expo and conference designed to help boost growth and secure online trade would be launched in Accra from October 27- October 28 at Alisa Hotel.

The two-day event, organised by OML Africa on the theme: 'Transforming Ghana's Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation & Opportunity,' is the largest gathering of companies and professionals from online retail shops, Telecoms, Banks, Internet service providers, Software Designers, solution providers in the mobile commerce, online payment and IT security, in Ghana's burgeoning ecommerce industry.

Mr Paul Asinor, Head of Events at OML Africa at a news conference said this year's event would provide a unique platform for more than 50 exhibitors, 100 conference delegates and 4000 exhibition visitors to share knowledge, learn from leading experts and update themselves on the latest trends in e-commerce.

He said it would share essential skills and insights that leading organisations are using to effectively exploit the internet, social media, mobile marketing in order to attract new customers, as well as tackling cyber threats facing online transactions especially with emerging electronic payment platforms and cards.

He said the conference delegates would have first-hand demos on some of Ghana's leading innovative online and digital tools enhance corporate efficiency and productivity.

Mr Asinor said: "Consumers are becoming more comfortable with eCommerce and traditional retailers are adapting their strategies, and drawing in new customers, while sales are increasing year on year.

According to Forrester, Mobile payments alone would grow to $ 142 billion by the end of 2019, up from $ 52 billion in 2014. This is quite significant and business cannot lose sight of the fact that the future is online, mobile and digital.

'As the Ghana eCommerce Expo is always looking for better ways to feature innovation and champion disruption, exhibition visitors are expected to throng the newly introduced Fintech Pavilion and the LaunchPad at this year's event.

'The Fintech Pavilion will be the hive of Ghanaian innovation in the e-payments and electronic financial transactions space whiles the LaunchPad is the springboard where new software, mobile apps and other technological products and services such as latest android phones and PCs never before seen in Ghana will be launched alongside the biggest market players in front of an audience of media and prospective buyers.'

He said the growth rate of e-commerce is 16.8 per cent with Africa's e-commerce growing at a rate of 25.8 per cent and Ghana must embrace the e-commerce opportunity to have a fair share of Africa's new-found wealth online.

Mr Stephen N. Osei-Boadi, Head of Digital Marketing, PZ Cussons Africa called on government to take steps to address the cyber security issues in the digital arena.

He cautioned consumers who buy products online to be wary of their dealings as some products turns out to fake.

Some invited speakers at the third Ghana eCommerce conference include Albert Biga (CEO, Zoobashop); Kwabena Okyire Appianing (Head of Digital Media, Global Media Alliance); Sosthenes Konutsey (Financial Inclusion Advocate & Head, Corporate Business, Old Mutual); Saqib Nazir (CEO, Interpay); Albert Antwi Bosiako (CEO AND Founder, e-Crime Bureau); Sofiene Marzouki (Country Manager, Jumia Foods); Daniel Asare Kyei (MD, Esoko); Stephen Boadi (Director, Digital Marketing, PZ Cussons) and many other reputable experts.

