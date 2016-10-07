CROSA calls for implementation of road safety laws

Accra, Oct. 7, GNA - The Centre for Road Safety and Accountability - Africa (CROSA) has called on authorities to immediately implement the laws governing commercial transport buses.

CROSA raised concerns including overloading, use of seatbelts and the suspension of motor checks on roads as posing threats to road safety.

A statement signed by Frank Yirenkyi, the Executive Secretary of CROSA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday said the body has bemoaned the road worthy certificate issued to vehicles, which have added seats to accommodate more passengers than required (overloading) and buses which do not have seat belts.

'Transport owners have resorted to fixing more seats to carry more passengers other than loading more passengers on the normal approved seat… the simple implication is that, they still do overloading and passengers have to struggle in the buses to their discomfort'

The statement also mentioned the poor implementation of the LI2180, which was passed by Parliament in 2012 concerning the use of seat belts.

'As it stands now the law was passed but the authorities charged to implement this very law seems not to be acting.' the statement said.

In addition, CROSA disapproved of the directive of the police administration to suspend motor checks on roads citing its reasons: 'It will encourage indiscipline on our roads and lead to more accidents of which we are all working to reduce. It has also no basis in law since the police administration has no jurisdiction. They do not make laws but are to implement laws.'

The statement called on Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to regulate such lapses and the police administration to rescind its decision and reverse the directive of suspending motor checks on roads.

'There is too much carnage on our roads as a result of some of these little but important practices, we have to check them early.

We hope the issues raised will be a matter of concern to us all especially the DVLA including other agencies mandated to regulate the sector,' the statement said.

